Dollar's Slump Continues Amid Trade Turmoil

The U.S. dollar is poised for a fourth consecutive weekly decline as tariffs and trade talks erode investor confidence in American assets. Despite hitting a seven-month low against the yen, recent negotiations with Japan have not broached the subject of currency exchange.

Investor sentiment has shifted, with the Swiss franc gaining 8% since April 2, leading G10 currencies with a near decade-high value against the dollar. Similarly, the euro and yen have appreciated around 5% on the dollar in a fortnight. The euro is set for another week of gains, even with a looming ECB rate cut.

The U.S. dollar index rests at 99.5, forecasting another week of losses as market activity lightens approaching Easter. Despite positive U.S. retail sales data and a steady interest rate outlook by Fed Chair Powell, the selling momentum persists. Citi analysts suggest an overhang of U.S. assets could further depress the dollar.

