India Boosts In-Flight Security Amid Rising Threats

The Indian government is enhancing flight security by doubling the number of sky marshals on sensitive routes. This move follows rising threats to flights and inputs from intelligence agencies. Sky marshals, specialized in anti-terror measures, will focus on international routes with increased risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government of India has announced a substantial increase in the number of sky marshals aboard flights amid escalating safety concerns. This decision aims to strengthen in-flight security as the nation grapples with mounting threats.

An official from the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that the move to double the air marshal presence results from thorough threat assessments and inputs from intelligence sources. Additional air marshals will focus on newly categorized sensitive international routes, following rigorous consultations with aviation security stakeholders.

Sky marshals, part of the elite National Security Guard unit, are trained in anti-terror measures and strategically placed on flights, particularly on international and certain domestic routes. Equipped with necessary armament, they serve as a critical line of defense against potential hijackings, a strategy initiated after the 1999 Air India IC 814 hijacking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

