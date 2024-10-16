India Boosts In-Flight Security Amid Rising Threats

The central government of India has announced a substantial increase in the number of sky marshals aboard flights amid escalating safety concerns. This decision aims to strengthen in-flight security as the nation grapples with mounting threats.

An official from the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that the move to double the air marshal presence results from thorough threat assessments and inputs from intelligence sources. Additional air marshals will focus on newly categorized sensitive international routes, following rigorous consultations with aviation security stakeholders.

Sky marshals, part of the elite National Security Guard unit, are trained in anti-terror measures and strategically placed on flights, particularly on international and certain domestic routes. Equipped with necessary armament, they serve as a critical line of defense against potential hijackings, a strategy initiated after the 1999 Air India IC 814 hijacking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)