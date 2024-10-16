Government Boosts MSP for Rabi Crops, Ensures Farmer Profit with New Price Hikes

In a significant move aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi crops for the upcoming 2025-26 marketing season. This initiative seeks to ensure that farmers receive fair prices for their produce, with Rapeseed & Mustard experiencing the most significant rise at Rs 300 per quintal, followed closely by Lentil (Masur) at Rs 275 per quintal.

Wednesday's announcement came after a cabinet meeting led by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, revealing that the MSP revisions would also impact other key crops. Gram, wheat, safflower, and barley will see increases of Rs 210, Rs 150, Rs 140, and Rs 130 per quintal, respectively, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to support the agriculture sector.

This adjustment in MSP reflects the Union Budget 2018-19 promise to set MSP at a minimum of 1.5 times the all-India weighted average production cost. It anticipates a margin of 105 percent for wheat and various percentages for other crops, ensuring substantial farmer profits and encouraging diversification. The decision underscores the government's commitment to making agriculture a lucrative livelihood choice. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)