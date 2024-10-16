Global Market Pressures Sink Sensex and Nifty

The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, took a hit on Wednesday, driven by selling in IT and auto sectors, continuing foreign fund outflows, and weak global market trends.

The BSE Sensex dropped 318.76 points to close at 81,501.36, while the NSE Nifty slipped by 86.05 points, settling at 24,971.30.

For the second consecutive day, factors such as insipid demand and input price volatility weighed heavily on investor sentiments, prompting fears about the sustainability of current valuations and slower than expected earnings growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)