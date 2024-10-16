Left Menu

Global Market Pressures Sink Sensex and Nifty

The Indian stock markets faced a downturn on Wednesday as the Sensex and Nifty indices fell due to persistent foreign fund outflows and negative global cues. IT and auto stocks led the decline, while HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel offered some resistance. Investors remained cautious amid ongoing market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:48 IST
Global Market Pressures Sink Sensex and Nifty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, took a hit on Wednesday, driven by selling in IT and auto sectors, continuing foreign fund outflows, and weak global market trends.

The BSE Sensex dropped 318.76 points to close at 81,501.36, while the NSE Nifty slipped by 86.05 points, settling at 24,971.30.

For the second consecutive day, factors such as insipid demand and input price volatility weighed heavily on investor sentiments, prompting fears about the sustainability of current valuations and slower than expected earnings growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024