Trump's Historic Tariff Overhaul Shakes Global Markets

U.S. customs agents started implementing President Trump's 10% tariff on imports from various countries. This marks a major shift from the post-WWII tariff system. The abrupt change has disrupted global markets, causing significant financial losses. Notably impacted countries include Australia, Britain, and China, facing different tariff rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 09:33 IST
U.S. customs agents began enforcing President Donald Trump's unilateral 10% tariff on imports from various countries, signaling a dramatic shift from the post-World War II tariff system. The tariff, which affects goods from 57 countries, is perceived as a major overhaul in international trade practices.

The implementation of these tariffs at U.S. ports led to turbulent global markets, with significant financial repercussions. The announcement wiped $5 trillion from the value of S&P 500 companies, leading to plummeting stock prices, oil, and commodities, as investors sought refuge in government bonds.

While the tariff impacts a wide range of countries from Australia to Egypt, no grace period is offered for cargo already in transit. Higher rates await European Union and Chinese imports, which face 20% and 34% tariffs respectively. However, Canada and Mexico are exempt due to separate trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

