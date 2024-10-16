Left Menu

Power Ministry Mandates Full Capacity Operation of Imported Coal Plants

The power ministry has extended the mandate for thermal plants using imported coal to operate at full capacity until December 31. This directive, under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, aims to prevent electricity shortages amidst increased demand. The decision affects 15 plants and extends until June 2024.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian power ministry has issued a directive requiring all thermal plants using imported coal to operate at full capacity until December 31. This measure aims to prevent electricity shortages amid rising power demand across the nation.

Earlier in the year, Section 11 of the Electricity Act was invoked to make imported coal-based plants operate at full capacity. The directive's extension aims to ensure sufficient electricity generation to meet peak demand levels.

The ruling affects 15 imported coal-based plants, with the operating extension set until June 2024. This strategy includes increased coal blending and aims to relieve domestic coal supply pressure while allowing the higher costs of imported coal to be passed on to consumers.

