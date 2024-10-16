Naresh Nayyar Joins EET Fuels: Steering Towards a Greener Future
Veteran oil and gas executive Naresh Nayyar joins EET Fuels as a non-executive director as of October 2, 2024. Known for his expertise in oil market development, Nayyar aims to aid EET Fuels in setting a benchmark for industrial decarbonisation, aligning with climate change goals.
Veteran oil and gas executive Naresh Nayyar has been appointed to the board of directors of EET Fuels, which owns the UK's Stanlow refinery, effective October 2, 2024. He will serve as a non-executive director.
Renowned for his expertise in steering multi-billion-dollar projects, Nayyar brings a wealth of experience from his previous leadership roles at companies such as Essar Oil Limited and Essar Energy Plc UK. EET Fuels is part of Essar Energy Transition, which focuses on driving $3.6 billion worth of low carbon projects in the UK and India.
Prashant Ruia, Chair of EET Fuels, expressed optimism about Nayyar's appointment, highlighting his role in advancing the company's vision of creating a decarbonised process refinery. Nayyar echoed these sentiments, emphasizing his commitment to helping establish a leading UK energy transition hub.
