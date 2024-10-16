Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Siwan as Illicit Liquor Claims Lives

Four people have died after consuming illicit liquor in Bihar's Siwan. Several others were hospitalised, according to Siwan District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta. Legal action is underway against local police officials involved. Further details on the incident are expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Siwan district, four individuals lost their lives after consuming illicit liquor. The Siwan District Magistrate, Mukul Kumar Gupta, confirmed the fatalities on Wednesday.

At least 15 people required medical treatment at the civil hospital, with two to three patients referred to Patna for further care.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the Bhagwanpur Station House Officer (SHO) and the Prohibition Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Bhagwanpur police station. More details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

