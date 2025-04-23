Prosecutorial Exodus: Justice Department's Controversial Moves Spark Mass Resignations
Three federal prosecutors in New York City resigned over pressure to dismiss corruption charges against Mayor Eric Adams. The prosecutors claim the Justice Department's demand for them to admit wrongdoing was unjustified. The case dismissal raised concerns of political motivations influencing legal decisions, prompting widespread resignations.
Three federal prosecutors handling the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams resigned, citing undue pressure from the Justice Department to drop charges and admit wrongdoing. Their protest highlights internal disquiet regarding potential political influences in legal processes.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys, Celia V. Cohen, Andrew Rohrbach, and Derek Wikstrom, alongside former Acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, left their posts after refusing to comply with higher-ups' dismissal directives. This wave of resignations, including six others in Washington, underscores significant discontent.
The Justice Department's bid to dismiss the Adams case allegedly for political gain has sparked criticism, with a federal judge disapproving the reasons provided. Mayor Adams, facing legal and campaign challenges, continues his re-election bid amidst low approval ratings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
