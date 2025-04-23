Left Menu

Prosecutorial Exodus: Justice Department's Controversial Moves Spark Mass Resignations

Three federal prosecutors in New York City resigned over pressure to dismiss corruption charges against Mayor Eric Adams. The prosecutors claim the Justice Department's demand for them to admit wrongdoing was unjustified. The case dismissal raised concerns of political motivations influencing legal decisions, prompting widespread resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 06:56 IST
Prosecutorial Exodus: Justice Department's Controversial Moves Spark Mass Resignations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three federal prosecutors handling the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams resigned, citing undue pressure from the Justice Department to drop charges and admit wrongdoing. Their protest highlights internal disquiet regarding potential political influences in legal processes.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys, Celia V. Cohen, Andrew Rohrbach, and Derek Wikstrom, alongside former Acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, left their posts after refusing to comply with higher-ups' dismissal directives. This wave of resignations, including six others in Washington, underscores significant discontent.

The Justice Department's bid to dismiss the Adams case allegedly for political gain has sparked criticism, with a federal judge disapproving the reasons provided. Mayor Adams, facing legal and campaign challenges, continues his re-election bid amidst low approval ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025