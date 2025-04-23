Countdown to Shenzhou-20: China's Bold Step Forward in Space
China is set to launch the Shenzhou-20 mission, carrying three astronauts to its space station, on Thursday. The mission's objective is to perform an in-orbit rotation with the Shenzhou-19 crew. The Shenzhou-19 team is scheduled to return to the Dongfeng landing site on April 29.
China has announced the launch of its Shenzhou-20 mission, which is poised to send three astronauts to the Chinese space station. The launch is scheduled for Thursday at 5.17 p.m. local time, as reported by state media on Wednesday.
The primary objective of the mission is to execute an in-orbit rotation with the current Shenzhou-19 crew. This strategic move was detailed by officials during a press conference broadcasted on CCTV.
The Shenzhou-19 crew, in residence at the space station, will complete their mission and return to the Dongfeng landing site on April 29.
