Countdown to Shenzhou-20: China's Bold Step Forward in Space

China has announced the launch of its Shenzhou-20 mission, which is poised to send three astronauts to the Chinese space station. The launch is scheduled for Thursday at 5.17 p.m. local time, as reported by state media on Wednesday.

The primary objective of the mission is to execute an in-orbit rotation with the current Shenzhou-19 crew. This strategic move was detailed by officials during a press conference broadcasted on CCTV.

The Shenzhou-19 crew, in residence at the space station, will complete their mission and return to the Dongfeng landing site on April 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)