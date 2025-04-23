Israeli Defense Reacts to Yemen Missile Threat
Israeli military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Wednesday. Alarms were triggered across multiple regions in Israel. The effectiveness of the interception is being evaluated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 06:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 06:53 IST
The Israeli military has reported the launch of an interceptor to counter a missile fired from Yemen early on Wednesday morning. The current status of the interceptor's success remains under evaluation.
The incident triggered alarms in various parts of Israel, indicating potential widespread impact and prompting immediate defensive responses from the army.
This development highlights ongoing regional tensions and the need for vigilant defense measures to safeguard national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- military
- missile
- Yemen
- interception
- security
- defense
- alarms
- projectile
- army
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur Security Boost: Key Arms Recovered, Militant Arrests in Strategic Operations
Defense Diplomacy: U.S. Strategy in Central America
AI gets a shield: Blockchain-based defense fights data poisoning attacks
Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security
Jerusalem Police Heighten Security for Passover and Easter Celebrations