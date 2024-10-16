Left Menu

Ugro Capital Secures $40 Million to Empower Indian MSMEs

Ugro Capital is set to borrow $40 million from the US International Development Finance Corporation to lend to Indian micro, small and medium enterprises. The initiative focuses on women-led businesses and new-to-credit borrowers, marking a significant step in promoting financial inclusion and gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:04 IST
Ugro Capital Secures $40 Million to Empower Indian MSMEs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ugro Capital has announced plans to secure a $40 million loan from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to bolster its lending activities for Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The non-bank financial company aims to channel a substantial portion of the funds towards women-owned or led businesses and those new to credit, aligning with its ongoing mission to support every MSME need.

Supported by USAID, the agreement reflects Ugro Capital's commitment to financial inclusion and economic growth, with company leaders expressing enthusiasm about empowering underrepresented business sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024