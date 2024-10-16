Ugro Capital Secures $40 Million to Empower Indian MSMEs

Ugro Capital has announced plans to secure a $40 million loan from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to bolster its lending activities for Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The non-bank financial company aims to channel a substantial portion of the funds towards women-owned or led businesses and those new to credit, aligning with its ongoing mission to support every MSME need.

Supported by USAID, the agreement reflects Ugro Capital's commitment to financial inclusion and economic growth, with company leaders expressing enthusiasm about empowering underrepresented business sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)