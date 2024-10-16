Blaze at Venezuelan Oil Terminal Nears End

A massive fire broke out at the La Salina oil terminal in Venezuela, managed by the state-owned company PDVSA. After burning for a full day, firefighters in Cabimas have announced that they are close to extinguishing the flames.

Authorities reported that individuals with minor injuries are currently being released from a hospital run by PDVSA. This incident adds to the ongoing challenges faced by the state-run oil sector in Venezuela.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and emergency services are coordinating further efforts to ensure the safety of the terminal and its surroundings.

(With inputs from agencies.)