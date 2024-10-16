Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress Launches 'Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi' Campaign

The Indian Youth Congress launched a campaign titled 'Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi' to address drug abuse among the youth. The campaign criticizes unmet job promises by the government and highlights the increasing drug problem. It will involve youth conventions and awareness programs nationwide.

Updated: 16-10-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:02 IST

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has initiated a new campaign, 'Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi,' to combat drug abuse among the nation's youth. The effort was launched by IYC's national president, Uday Bhanu Chib, in Delhi, rallying hundreds of workers from across India.

Chib criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to deliver on job creation promises and claimed the youth instead received drugs. The campaign includes conventions and nationwide awareness programs against drug addiction. Prominent leaders such as Kumari Selja and Sachin Pilot were in attendance.

Chib urged the youth to join the cause and warned that if the government fails to act against drug use, the IYC will escalate to protests. Initial awareness events are set to begin at the state level and will expand to districts and assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

