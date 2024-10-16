Natural Farming: Cultivating Future of Agriculture

Minister of State for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur stressed the urgent need to promote natural farming for improved soil health during an event hosted by Sulabh International, a social service organization.

Thakur urged Sulabh International to expand its work in natural farming and enhance storage infrastructure for crops in rural areas. He highlighted the government's strategic focus on agriculture development by allocating significant resources to boost storage facilities for all types of produce, including fruits and vegetables.

Referring to northern Bihar, Thakur pointed out the potential in seven districts for Makhana and fish farming using available pond resources. Sulabh has empowered rural women through their food program, aligning with their holistic mission to fight poverty and inequality by enhancing food security and local economies, confirmed Vice President Sutirtha Sahariah.

