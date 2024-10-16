Left Menu

Natural Farming: Cultivating Future of Agriculture

Minister Ram Nath Thakur emphasized the role of natural farming to enhance soil health at a Sulabh International event. Highlighting the benefits of maximizing resources in seven districts of Bihar, he encouraged research and infrastructure development to optimize agricultural production, involving rural women in sustainable agriculture initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:13 IST
agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur stressed the urgent need to promote natural farming for improved soil health during an event hosted by Sulabh International, a social service organization.

Thakur urged Sulabh International to expand its work in natural farming and enhance storage infrastructure for crops in rural areas. He highlighted the government's strategic focus on agriculture development by allocating significant resources to boost storage facilities for all types of produce, including fruits and vegetables.

Referring to northern Bihar, Thakur pointed out the potential in seven districts for Makhana and fish farming using available pond resources. Sulabh has empowered rural women through their food program, aligning with their holistic mission to fight poverty and inequality by enhancing food security and local economies, confirmed Vice President Sutirtha Sahariah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

