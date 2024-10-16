Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Russia Vows Retaliation Against Norway

Russia has announced it will retaliate against Norway following Oslo's decision to reduce Russian diplomatic personnel. The diplomatic standoff stems from ongoing tensions, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite diplomatic discussions, Norway cites the conflict as a reason for limited interaction between the two nations.

Updated: 16-10-2024 20:17 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is poised to retaliate against Norway after the latter's decision to slash Russian diplomatic staffing levels in Oslo. This move has heightened pre-existing diplomatic tensions between the neighboring countries in light of Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine.

The Russian embassy in Norway confirmed it would reduce its consular team to two members following a demand from Norwegian authorities. Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, emphasized that Moscow would take into account this 'unfriendly' gesture in its future dealings with Norway, warning of a potentially sensitive response.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian foreign ministry acknowledged ongoing dialogue with Russia aimed at maintaining diplomatic relations. A spokesperson highlighted the strained relationship, attributing it to minimal contact stemming from Russia's illegal war on Ukraine, underscoring Norway's interest in sustaining communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

