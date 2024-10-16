NATO's Drive for Common Munitions Standards Sparks Change

NATO is set to launch a new initiative aimed at establishing common munitions standards, according to Secretary-General Mark Rutte. This strategy is designed to reduce costs and improve the ease of deployment on the battlefield, as recent conflicts, including Russia's involvement in Ukraine, have highlighted the need for standards.

Rutte expressed the importance of standardization before a NATO defense ministers meeting, emphasizing the need for increased defense production to bolster NATO's deterrence capabilities. The focus will initially be on standardizing battle-decisive ammunition, with artillery munitions taking center stage.

In addition, a group of around 10 NATO allies, including major players like the United States, Britain, and Germany, will sign a letter of intent to drive forward artillery munitions standardization. This move reflects the growing concern over NATO's current state of defense standardization, which has deteriorated since the Cold War era.

