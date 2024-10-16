Left Menu

GST Compensation Cess: To Merge or Not to Merge?

The Group of Ministers (GoM) is considering the merger of the GST compensation cess into the main tax structure. The compensation cess, levied on luxury and sin goods, was meant to last for five years to compensate states for revenue loss post-GST implementation, with its extension aimed at repaying loans incurred during Covid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Group of Ministers (GoM) responsible for GST compensation cess, headed by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, deliberated on the merger of the compensation cess into the GST framework. Discussions focused on the merger prospects once the compensation cess period ends.

The panel recalled the 7th GST Council meeting in December 2016, when then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley suggested that the compensation cess could merge with GST after its five-year duration. This cess, levied on luxury and sin goods, was intended to offset states' revenue losses post-GST enactment.

States have proposed merging the cess, set to expire in March 2026, into the GST, while ensuring no new goods are added to the compensation list. The GoM is expected to report its findings to the GST Council by December 31, determining the future trajectory of this levy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024