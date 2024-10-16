Left Menu

Poland Seeks Global Partners for Second Nuclear Site

Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, announced plans to seek financial partners for the country's second nuclear power plant, following EU funding approval for its first. The goal is to reduce coal reliance, with Westinghouse Electric chosen to build the initial plant for $40 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:48 IST
Poland Seeks Global Partners for Second Nuclear Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland is actively pursuing international financial partnerships to support the construction of its second nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed on Wednesday. The country is waiting for European Union approval to finance the first plant, suggesting significant reliance on external collaboration for subsequent projects.

The first plant, which Poland is largely funding independently, aims to address the nation's dependence on coal. "When it comes to the second one, we need to look for financial partners," Tusk stated, highlighting the pressing need for substantial capital investment to realize these nuclear ambitions.

Poland has already chosen Westinghouse Electric to build the initial nuclear plant along its Baltic Sea coast, projected to cost around $40 billion. In September, the Polish government submitted an application to the European Commission for approval of the financing plan and is drafting legislation to facilitate a 60 billion zlotys ($15.45 billion) state investment into Polskie Elektrownie Jadrowe, tasked with managing construction of the first reactor by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024