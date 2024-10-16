Poland Seeks Global Partners for Second Nuclear Site

Poland is actively pursuing international financial partnerships to support the construction of its second nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed on Wednesday. The country is waiting for European Union approval to finance the first plant, suggesting significant reliance on external collaboration for subsequent projects.

The first plant, which Poland is largely funding independently, aims to address the nation's dependence on coal. "When it comes to the second one, we need to look for financial partners," Tusk stated, highlighting the pressing need for substantial capital investment to realize these nuclear ambitions.

Poland has already chosen Westinghouse Electric to build the initial nuclear plant along its Baltic Sea coast, projected to cost around $40 billion. In September, the Polish government submitted an application to the European Commission for approval of the financing plan and is drafting legislation to facilitate a 60 billion zlotys ($15.45 billion) state investment into Polskie Elektrownie Jadrowe, tasked with managing construction of the first reactor by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)