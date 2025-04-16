Left Menu

Empowering Jammu & Kashmir: The Transformative Path of Agriculture and Youth Initiatives

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah champions the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, aiming for a sustainable Rs 1 lakh crore agri-economy by 2030. Concurrently, the Mission YUVA initiative focuses on youth empowerment through entrepreneurship. Both movements leverage technology, targeting grassroots change and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:06 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has labeled the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) as a transformative movement designed to empower farmers and create a sustainable Rs 1 lakh crore agricultural economy for the Union Territory by the year 2030.

During a meeting on HADP implementation, Abdullah emphasized the role of progressive farmers as pillars of agricultural change, whose success stories boost confidence in this mission. The Chief Minister also led discussions on Mission YUVA, a parallel initiative targeting youth empowerment through entrepreneurship and skill development.

Abdullah highlighted the integration of digital technologies like AI tools in the HADP, which aims to make agriculture data-driven and future-ready. Mission YUVA seeks to generate significant employment by fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial culture in J-K, setting up 1.37 lakh new enterprises and creating 4.25 lakh jobs in five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

