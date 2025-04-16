Teen Prodigy Suruchi Inder Singh Dominates ISSF World Cup

In a remarkable display of talent, Indian shooter Suruchi Inder Singh, teamed with Saurabh Chaudhary, secured the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup on Wednesday. Their victory was coupled with Suruchi's individual success, marking a notable achievement for the young athlete.

The duo outperformed China's Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu in a thrilling gold medal match, finishing with a score of 17 to their competitors' 9. Suruchi's consistent high performance, paired with Saurabh's critical 10.9 shot, was pivotal in overcoming the initial lead held by the Chinese team.

Suruchi also shone in the individual 10m air pistol event, claiming her second consecutive ISSF World Cup gold. Despite tough competition, she maintained her composure, ultimately outscoring Manu Bhaker and setting a strong precedent for India's shooting talent on the global stage.

