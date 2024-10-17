From Coca to Culture: Colombia's Jungle Rebirth

A remarkable transformation is unfolding in Colombia's jungle heartland, where farmers who once engaged in coca cultivation and deforestation are now steering towards eco-tourism. This shift is offering new livelihoods for hundreds of residents.

Previously focused on producing coca, these farmers have become tour guides, allowing visitors to marvel at the ancient cave paintings of Cerro Azul and admire the vibrant pink aquatic plants of Cano Sabana, located southeast of Bogota in San Jose del Guaviare.

The region, once dominated by guerrilla warfare and illicit drug production, has steadily opened its doors following the 2017 peace agreement between the FARC and the Colombian government, marking a significant shift from conflict to conservation.

