Global Blueprint Urged to Tackle Looming Water Crisis

A new international pact is needed to address the global water crisis threatening economic growth and food supply by 2050, says a report from the Global Commission on the Economics of Water. Climate change and poor land use have stressed the water cycle, urging nations to collaborate on sustainable water management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 03:30 IST
An authoritative report by the Global Commission on the Economics of Water (GCEW) has called for a new international agreement to combat a worsening water crisis that threatens to slash economic growth by a minimum of 8% and jeopardize half of the world's food supplies by the middle of the century.

The commission, formed by the Netherlands in 2022, highlights that climate change, harmful land practices, and chronic negligence have pushed the global water cycle to 'unprecedented stress.' Spatially dense regions such as northwestern India and sectors of China and Europe face acute water shortages, the report warns.

The GCEW underscores a need for unified governmental action to redefine water consumption practices, ensuring critical infrastructure investments receive appropriate direction. Co-chaired by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, they're advocating for a global water pact to build sustainable water management principles.

