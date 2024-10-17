Left Menu

CEC Rajiv Kumar Braces Sub-Zero Temperatures in Abandoned Uttarakhand Village

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar experienced sub-zero conditions during an unexpected overnight stay in a ghost village in Uttarakhand. Kumar was on an inspection tour of remote polling stations when adverse weather forced an emergency landing. This journey reveals the hardships faced by election teams in challenging terrains.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ( File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, alongside a team of officials, encountered sub-zero temperatures when they were compelled to spend the night in an abandoned village in Uttarakhand, sources informed ANI. The group, accompanied by two pilots, was stranded due to adverse weather conditions.

Kumar and his team were visiting remote polling stations in the Pithoragarh District to assess the on-ground challenges faced by election officials and voters in the region's rugged terrain. The entourage included the Additional Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand, Vijay Kumar, Kumar's Personal Security Officer, Navin Kumar, and two pilots. They had planned to visit 14 remote villages but were caught off-guard by the weather near Ralam, where they made an unplanned landing.

Staying in a deserted home in the snow-covered village of Ralam, Kumar and his team endured harsh nighttime conditions before the weather improved enough for their helicopter to resume its journey. This mission underscores the grueling conditions faced by polling teams. It was part of a broader five-day tour to high-altitude polling locations, emphasizing the need for safer routes that Election Officers are now implementing based on Kumar's previous recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

