Three New Appointments to New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Board Announced

“These new members bring skills in fundraising, philanthropy, Crown governance, and revenue generation, which will greatly benefit the NZSO,” said Minister Goldsmith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:19 IST
Three New Appointments to New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Board Announced
Goldsmith also acknowledged the contributions of Claire Szabó and Hon Chris Finlayson KC, who are stepping down after serving crucial roles on the Board.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith has confirmed the appointment of three new members to the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) Board, bringing fresh expertise to ensure the orchestra delivers value to New Zealanders.

The new appointees are:

James Christmas, a barrister from Auckland with a strong background in government and the arts

Karyn Rachtman, a renowned music supervisor known for iconic film soundtracks and a passionate advocate of New Zealand talent

Susannah Robinson, is a highly experienced professional in fundraising, philanthropy, and governance, with recent work as a trustee for the Auckland Art Gallery Foundation



Goldsmith also acknowledged the contributions of Claire Szabó and Hon Chris Finlayson KC, who are stepping down after serving crucial roles on the Board.  

