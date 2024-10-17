Mexico Prioritizes State Electricity: A Shift in Power Dynamics

Late Wednesday, Mexico's Senate voted to amend the constitution, granting priority dispatch status to the state electricity company CFE over its private and foreign counterparts.

The reform, which passed with 86 votes, aims to increase CFE's control over Mexico's energy market, a move backed by President Claudia Sheinbaum's ruling Morena party.

For the changes to take effect, they must still pass a majority of state legislatures and be published in the government's official gazette, continuing the efforts initiated by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

