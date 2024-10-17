Devotees Flock to Ganga for Annual Sharad Purnima Rituals

On the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima, tens of thousands of devotees immersed themselves in the sacred waters of the river Ganga in Prayagraj and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The revered banks were bustling with activity early Wednesday morning as participants engaged in the sanctified ritual.

A devotee expressed the spiritual weight of the occasion, saying, "This Sangam area is the purest place on earth, and its significance is immense. Bathing here in the Ganga provides a deeply spiritual experience." The significance of the site is tied to Hindu beliefs that King Bali once conducted a yagna on this land.

A priest at the Prayagraj ghat emphasized the draw of the Ganga for people from distant places, who not only partake in the baptismal ceremony but also engage in 'Puja and Aarti' rituals come evening. Many also choose this day of importance to make donations, strengthening community bonds.

Sharad Purnima, observed during the full moon of the Ashvin month according to the Hindu lunar calendar, is celebrated with fervor as a harvest festival. This day is particularly significant for worshiping Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, especially by the Bengali community.

Beliefs rooted in Hindu mythology state that on Sharad Purnima night, celestial nectar descends from the sky. Those who perform the sacred bath in the Ganga and maintain a fast are believed to be blessed with prosperity and well-being. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)