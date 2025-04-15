Adam Zampa's Injury Sidelines Him from IPL; SRH Turns to Smaran Ravichandran

In a significant development for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Australia's renowned leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been sidelined from the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a recurring shoulder injury. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Zampa was part of SRH's squad as an Impact Sub in the initial matches, securing figures of 1 for 48 and 1 for 46 during high-scoring encounters. His IPL record boasts 31 wickets across 22 matches, with a career-best of 6/18.

Zampa's absence paves the way for uncapped Smaran Ravichandran, announced by SRH on Monday as the replacement. As per an IPL media advisory, the 21-year-old Ravichandran has been roped in at a base price of Rs 30 lakh. The Karnataka-based left-handed batsman has displayed exceptional form, establishing himself as a versatile player in the domestic circuit.

In first-class cricket, Ravichandran amassed 516 runs in seven matches, averaging 64.50, including two centuries with a top score of 203. His List A numbers are equally impressive, securing 433 runs at an average of 72.16, complemented by T20 credentials showing a strike rate of 170.00. SRH is set to face Mumbai Indians next in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium, with SRH in ninth position and MI at seventh after their recent win.

