Singapore Set for General Election

Singapore is preparing for its 14th General Election after dissolving its parliament. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, announced the dissolution. The nomination day for candidates is April 23, with the election date slated for May 3.

  • Singapore

Singapore has officially dissolved its parliament and scheduled its 14th General Election for May 3. This development was confirmed after President Tharman Shanmugaratnam acted on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's advice to dissolve the current parliamentary session.

The Election Department, under the Prime Minister's Office, revealed that the nomination day for candidates will fall on April 23, marking the next significant step in the election process.

This announcement sets the stage for political parties and candidates to gear up for what promises to be a pivotal election, determining the future governance of Singapore.

