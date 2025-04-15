Singapore Set for General Election

Singapore has officially dissolved its parliament and scheduled its 14th General Election for May 3. This development was confirmed after President Tharman Shanmugaratnam acted on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's advice to dissolve the current parliamentary session.

The Election Department, under the Prime Minister's Office, revealed that the nomination day for candidates will fall on April 23, marking the next significant step in the election process.

This announcement sets the stage for political parties and candidates to gear up for what promises to be a pivotal election, determining the future governance of Singapore.

