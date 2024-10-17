Left Menu

Delhi Takes Action Against Rising Winter Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai initiates urgent measures in response to escalating pollution levels in the national capital. Key officials convene to discuss strategies under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid deteriorating air quality. The government urges public cooperation in combating pollution this winter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:43 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday instructed officials to implement urgent measures at 13 significant pollution hotspots in response to deteriorating air quality, particularly in Anand Vihar. The Aam Aadmi Party leader announced a special campaign to be discussed in an emergency meeting at the Delhi Secretariat.

With winter bringing heightened pollution concerns, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi convened a high-level meeting to address the alarming situation. Environment Minister Rai and other key AAP leaders reviewed current pollution levels and strategized immediate actions. The Chief Minister urged the public to support efforts aimed at pollution reduction.

Gopal Rai revealed that Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is now active in Delhi-NCR as the Air Quality Index surpassed 200. Measures include mandatory road sweeping, anti-smog guns at major intersections, waste burning bans, and restrictions on older vehicles. An expanded anti-dust campaign is also underway.

Rai highlighted the need to address seasonal pollution challenges, detailing inspections that uncovered non-compliance at many construction sites. As temperatures drop, pollution particles settle, exacerbating poor air quality. The government is focusing on reducing dust, vehicle emissions, and biomass burning with 11 planned measures.

In response to the worsening air quality, Rai stressed the importance of cutting pollution sources. The government is prepared to introduce additional emergency measures if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

