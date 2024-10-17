Central Bank of India Achieves 51% Profit Surge in Q2 2024

In a notable financial upturn, the Central Bank of India announced a 51% increase in net profit, rising to Rs 913 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024.

The bank's total income reached Rs 9,849 crore, marking a substantial rise from last year's corresponding period figure of Rs 8,412 crore. Net Interest Income grew to Rs 3,410 crore, up from Rs 3,028 crore a year earlier.

The bank successfully reduced its gross Non-Performing Assets to 4.59% and improved its Capital Adequacy Ratio to 16.27%, signifying enhanced operational efficiency and capital strength amidst improving market conditions.

