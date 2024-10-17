Left Menu

Vietnam Tycoon Faces Life Sentence for Financial Fraud

Vietnamese real estate magnate Truong My Lan has received a life sentence for financial misconduct. Previously sentenced to death over different charges, Lan is found guilty of property fraud, money laundering, and illegal cross-border transfers, as reported by the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:04 IST
Vietnam Tycoon Faces Life Sentence for Financial Fraud
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

In a significant legal development, a Vietnamese court has imposed a life sentence on prominent real estate tycoon Truong My Lan for charges related to financial fraud.

Lan, who chairs the Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, was convicted of obtaining property by fraud, along with charges of money laundering and illegal cross-border money transfers.

The sentencing, covered by the state-affiliated Tuoi Tre newspaper, follows Lan's earlier death sentence handed down in April over separate allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024