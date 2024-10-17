Vietnam Tycoon Faces Life Sentence for Financial Fraud

In a significant legal development, a Vietnamese court has imposed a life sentence on prominent real estate tycoon Truong My Lan for charges related to financial fraud.

Lan, who chairs the Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, was convicted of obtaining property by fraud, along with charges of money laundering and illegal cross-border money transfers.

The sentencing, covered by the state-affiliated Tuoi Tre newspaper, follows Lan's earlier death sentence handed down in April over separate allegations.

