Unraveling the Web: Money Laundering Scandal Strikes Madhya Pradesh Transport Department

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated legal proceedings against former Madhya Pradesh transport department constable Saurabh Sharma in a significant money laundering case, filing a chargesheet in a Bhopal court. The move is part of a broader investigation involving the confiscation of Rs 108.25 crore in alleged illicit assets.

The agency's detailed chargesheet was acknowledged by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday. Central to the case is Rs 52 crore in cash and gold found in an abandoned SUV, reported to be linked to Sharma. The ED alleges that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 92.07 crore have been provisionally attached, with an additional Rs 16.18 crore in cash seized.

The ED investigation stems from a raid conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police, which initially uncovered assets worth over Rs 3 crore. The case has become mired in political controversy, fueling accusations between the BJP and Congress over corruption in the transport department.

(With inputs from agencies.)