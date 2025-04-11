Delhi High Court Steps In: Karti Chidambaram Seeks Deferral in Money Laundering Charges

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the legal proceedings involving Congress MP Karti Chidambaram by seeking a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on his plea for a delay in framing charges in two ongoing cases.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued a directive on April 9, requesting the ED to provide a reply within four weeks. The court also instructed the trial court to postpone arguments on the charges until after May 29, highlighting the importance of resolving the predicate offences first.

The cases against Chidambaram pertain to the alleged Chinese visa and Aircel-Maxis deals. These matters are intricately linked to both scheduled offences and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, raising questions about the foundation of the charges should the predicate offences not result in convictions.

