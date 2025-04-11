Left Menu

Delhi High Court Steps In: Karti Chidambaram Seeks Deferral in Money Laundering Charges

The Delhi High Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate to respond to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's plea to defer the framing of charges in two cases against him. The cases involve alleged offences related to a Chinese visa scam and Aircel-Maxis deal, pending resolution in the connected scheduled offences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:51 IST
Delhi High Court Steps In: Karti Chidambaram Seeks Deferral in Money Laundering Charges
Karti Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the legal proceedings involving Congress MP Karti Chidambaram by seeking a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on his plea for a delay in framing charges in two ongoing cases.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued a directive on April 9, requesting the ED to provide a reply within four weeks. The court also instructed the trial court to postpone arguments on the charges until after May 29, highlighting the importance of resolving the predicate offences first.

The cases against Chidambaram pertain to the alleged Chinese visa and Aircel-Maxis deals. These matters are intricately linked to both scheduled offences and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, raising questions about the foundation of the charges should the predicate offences not result in convictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025