Introducing 'Double Suraksha': A Breakthrough Insurance Solution

Magma HDI General Insurance has launched an innovative insurance product, 'Double Suraksha', aimed at addressing real-life financial challenges during hospitalization. This insurance solution offers a fixed daily cash benefit, providing financial flexibility for both affluent individuals and those unable to afford comprehensive plans.

The 'Double Suraksha' initiative is rooted in comprehensive research that identified unforeseen medical costs and income loss as critical issues for many. As Mr. Amit Sirsikar of Magma HDI noted, this product is relevant to everyone, even those already possessing health insurance.

Besides its base benefits, 'Double Suraksha' features add-ons like Compassionate and Convalescence Benefits, making it adaptable for diverse consumer needs. This product embodies the promise of uninterrupted life, encapsulated in the phrase: Chalti Rahe Zindagi, Rukawaton Pe Ruke Nahi.

