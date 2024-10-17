Left Menu

Introducing 'Double Suraksha': A Breakthrough Insurance Solution

'Double Suraksha', a new insurance product by Magma HDI, offers financial flexibility for hospital-related expenses. Designed for a wide range of financial backgrounds, it provides a fixed daily cash benefit to help with medical and non-medical costs. Tailored coverage options make it a versatile alternative to comprehensive health plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Magma HDI General Insurance has launched an innovative insurance product, 'Double Suraksha', aimed at addressing real-life financial challenges during hospitalization. This insurance solution offers a fixed daily cash benefit, providing financial flexibility for both affluent individuals and those unable to afford comprehensive plans.

The 'Double Suraksha' initiative is rooted in comprehensive research that identified unforeseen medical costs and income loss as critical issues for many. As Mr. Amit Sirsikar of Magma HDI noted, this product is relevant to everyone, even those already possessing health insurance.

Besides its base benefits, 'Double Suraksha' features add-ons like Compassionate and Convalescence Benefits, making it adaptable for diverse consumer needs. This product embodies the promise of uninterrupted life, encapsulated in the phrase: Chalti Rahe Zindagi, Rukawaton Pe Ruke Nahi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

