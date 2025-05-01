Left Menu

U.S. Secretary of State Advocates for Peace Between India and Pakistan

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged India and Pakistan to ease tensions following an attack in Kashmir. Engaging with both nations, Rubio supported India against extremism and called on Pakistan's cooperation. He emphasized the need for dialogue, peace, and global involvement in resolving conflicts.

Updated: 01-05-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 02:54 IST
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on India and Pakistan to collaborate in reducing tensions. This follows an Islamist militant attack in Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, according to the State Department.

During separate discussions with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio backed India in its fight against extremism and pressed Pakistan to aid in the investigation.

The State Department labeled the Kashmir incident as 'terror,' with Rubio stressing the need for Pakistan to denounce the attack. Washington urged both nuclear-armed nations to engage in direct communication, aiming for a peaceful resolution, while encouraging global cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

