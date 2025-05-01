U.S. Secures Ukrainian Resource Access
The United States and Ukraine have entered into an agreement granting the U.S. access to Ukraine's natural resources. This includes potential investments in aluminum, graphite, oil, and natural gas projects, strengthening economic ties between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 03:16 IST
On Wednesday, the United States and Ukraine formalized a strategic agreement, granting the U.S. privileged access to Ukraine's natural resources, Bloomberg News reported.
This pivotal deal aims to bolster U.S. investments across Ukraine's resource sectors, specifically targeting aluminum, graphite, and energy sources such as oil and natural gas.
Such an agreement marks a significant step in deepening economic collaborations, underscoring the mutual benefits and potential growth within the natural resources sector for both countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesia to Boost U.S. Oil and LPG Imports in Trade Tariff Talks
Doubts Over AUKUS Submarine Deal as Trump Tariffs Roil U.S.-Australia Defense Ties
Unyielding Growth Amid Trade Turmoil: China's Economic Resilience Tested
Cornerstone Ventures Backs OfBusiness with Rs 100 Crore Investment for B2B Growth
Turmoil in Tibet: Chinese Crackdown Follows Death of Buddhist Leader in Vietnam