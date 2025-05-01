New Bridge Marks Era of North Korea-Russia Collaboration
North Korea and Russia have begun constructing a new bridge over the Tumen River, marking an important phase in their bilateral ties. This infrastructure project is seen as key for boosting economic collaboration, including tourism and trade. North Korea is reportedly gaining economic and military advantages from Russia, reciprocated with arms support in the Ukraine conflict.
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea has described the initiation of a new bridge construction over the Tumen River as a significant milestone in its relationship with Russia, according to state media KCNA. Scheduled talks have been ongoing for years, culminating in an agreement during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea in 2024.
The bridge is anticipated to enhance economic relations significantly, extending to travel, tourism, and trade between the two nations. These developments are part of a broader strategic exchange that reportedly benefits North Korea's economic and military standings in return for arms supplies to Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Additionally, Pyongyang is exploring industrial modernisation across 14 sectors, including metals, aviation, energy, and tourism, with Russian assistance, as revealed by South Korean lawmakers who referenced intelligence sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: UAE and US Bolster Economic Cooperation
China's Covert Arms Supply to Russia Raises Global Concerns
President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korean troops for fighting against Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region, reports AP.
Strategic Ties: Russia and Iran Deepen Energy and Economic Cooperation
Police Crackdown: Arrests Made in Hashim Baba Gang Arms Supply