New Bridge Marks Era of North Korea-Russia Collaboration

North Korea has described the initiation of a new bridge construction over the Tumen River as a significant milestone in its relationship with Russia, according to state media KCNA. Scheduled talks have been ongoing for years, culminating in an agreement during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea in 2024.

The bridge is anticipated to enhance economic relations significantly, extending to travel, tourism, and trade between the two nations. These developments are part of a broader strategic exchange that reportedly benefits North Korea's economic and military standings in return for arms supplies to Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Additionally, Pyongyang is exploring industrial modernisation across 14 sectors, including metals, aviation, energy, and tourism, with Russian assistance, as revealed by South Korean lawmakers who referenced intelligence sources.

