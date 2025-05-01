Left Menu

New Bridge Marks Era of North Korea-Russia Collaboration

North Korea and Russia have begun constructing a new bridge over the Tumen River, marking an important phase in their bilateral ties. This infrastructure project is seen as key for boosting economic collaboration, including tourism and trade. North Korea is reportedly gaining economic and military advantages from Russia, reciprocated with arms support in the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-05-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 03:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • South Korea

North Korea has described the initiation of a new bridge construction over the Tumen River as a significant milestone in its relationship with Russia, according to state media KCNA. Scheduled talks have been ongoing for years, culminating in an agreement during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea in 2024.

The bridge is anticipated to enhance economic relations significantly, extending to travel, tourism, and trade between the two nations. These developments are part of a broader strategic exchange that reportedly benefits North Korea's economic and military standings in return for arms supplies to Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Additionally, Pyongyang is exploring industrial modernisation across 14 sectors, including metals, aviation, energy, and tourism, with Russian assistance, as revealed by South Korean lawmakers who referenced intelligence sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer's screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

