Senate Democrats Challenge Trump's Tariff Policy with Resolution Vote

In a bold move, Senate Democrats are set to vote on a resolution that challenges the global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. The move comes amid a backdrop of economic uncertainty, with the Commerce Department reporting a 0.3% shrinkage in the US economy in Q1.

The resolution aims to put Republicans on record and reassert congressional power over trade policy. While some Republicans are wary of the tariffs, party leaders have urged them not to support the resolution, branding it a political maneuver by Democrats.

As the vote looms, figures like Democratic leader Chuck Schumer emphasize the economic risks posed by the tariffs, while Trump defends his policy as a strategic maneuver against China. The outcome of the vote could significantly impact the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)