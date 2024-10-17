Supreme Court Upholds Citizenship Act: Assam Accord Triumphs

The Supreme Court of India has upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, a decision welcomed by the All India United Democratic Front. This ruling marks a significant endorsement of the Assam Accord, a 1985 agreement designed to address the influx of Bangladeshi migrants into Assam.

Aminul Islam, General Secretary of the AIUDF, praised the court's decision, citing it as a triumph for the Assam Accord, which facilitates citizenship for those who migrated to Assam from Bangladesh between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971. Islam expressed relief over the conclusion of the 15-year legal process.

Despite the affirmation from the court, the provision remains a contentious topic, with critics arguing it shifts Assam's demographic makeup and undermines national immigration policy uniformity. The Supreme Court's decision, supported by a majority but with notable dissent, underscores the complex historical and political context surrounding this provision.

