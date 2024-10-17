Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Citizenship Act: Assam Accord Triumphs

The All India United Democratic Front appreciates the Supreme Court's decision to confirm Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, deeming it a victory for the Assam Accord. The court ruling supports provisions granting citizenship to Bangladeshi migrants in Assam from 1966 to 1971, amidst ongoing debates about its demographic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:39 IST
All India United Democratic Front General Secretary Aminul Islam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, a decision welcomed by the All India United Democratic Front. This ruling marks a significant endorsement of the Assam Accord, a 1985 agreement designed to address the influx of Bangladeshi migrants into Assam.

Aminul Islam, General Secretary of the AIUDF, praised the court's decision, citing it as a triumph for the Assam Accord, which facilitates citizenship for those who migrated to Assam from Bangladesh between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971. Islam expressed relief over the conclusion of the 15-year legal process.

Despite the affirmation from the court, the provision remains a contentious topic, with critics arguing it shifts Assam's demographic makeup and undermines national immigration policy uniformity. The Supreme Court's decision, supported by a majority but with notable dissent, underscores the complex historical and political context surrounding this provision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

