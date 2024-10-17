Left Menu

Direct Tax Revenues Skyrocket Under Modi Government: A Decade of Growth

Direct tax collections have surged significantly, rising by 182% to over Rs 19.60 lakh crore between 2014-15 and 2023-24 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Corporate tax collections more than doubled, while personal income tax nearly quadrupled. The number of income tax returns and taxpayers increased dramatically over the ten years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, direct tax collections have experienced a steep rise of 182%, reaching over Rs 19.60 lakh crore during the 2023-24 fiscal year, as compared to figures from a decade ago.

The recently published 'Time Series Data' by the income tax department revealed that corporate tax collections more than doubled, tallying over Rs 9.11 lakh crore in the same period. Meanwhile, the personal income tax collection saw nearly a fourfold increase, reaching Rs 10.45 lakh crore.

Back in the first fiscal year of the Modi government, 2014-15, direct tax collections stood at about Rs 6.96 lakh crore. Concurrently, the direct tax-to-GDP ratio improved from 5.55% in 2014-15 to 6.64% in 2023-24, highlighting enhanced revenue mobilisation efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024