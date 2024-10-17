Bengali Language Achieves Classical Status: A Historic Milestone

The recent decision by the Union Cabinet to recognize Bengali as a classical language has sparked widespread acclaim from public figures and scholars, marking October 3, 2024, as a historic day for Bengali-speaking communities.

The recognition underscores the profound contributions of figures like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Rabindranath Tagore, who devoted their lives to the enrichment of the Bengali language, ensuring its dynamism and vibrancy over the centuries.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, notable personalities, including Professor Dilip Kumar Chakrabarti and former ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee, have lauded the announcement, which also confers classical status to other languages such as Marathi and Assamese, aiming to preserve India's linguistic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)