Bengali Language Achieves Classical Status: A Historic Milestone

The Union Cabinet's decision to recognize Bengali as a classical language marks a historic moment celebrated by public figures, academics, and scholars. This status acknowledges Bengali's rich linguistic heritage and evolution, honoring prominent contributors to its development and expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:31 IST
The new building of Parliament. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The recent decision by the Union Cabinet to recognize Bengali as a classical language has sparked widespread acclaim from public figures and scholars, marking October 3, 2024, as a historic day for Bengali-speaking communities.

The recognition underscores the profound contributions of figures like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Rabindranath Tagore, who devoted their lives to the enrichment of the Bengali language, ensuring its dynamism and vibrancy over the centuries.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, notable personalities, including Professor Dilip Kumar Chakrabarti and former ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee, have lauded the announcement, which also confers classical status to other languages such as Marathi and Assamese, aiming to preserve India's linguistic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

