Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar Govt Amid Hooch Tragedy

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the Bihar government for its handling of the recent hooch tragedy that killed 25 people. He alleged that the liquor ban is ineffective and criticized the state's lack of empathy. Authorities have arrested 12 suspects and launched several investigations related to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:06 IST
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fierce condemnation of the Bihar government's handling of the recent hooch tragedy, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration of having failed to enforce the liquor ban effectively.

The tragedy claimed 25 lives in separate incidents in Sivan and Saran, underscoring, according to Yadav, a grave security lapse under the current leadership. He asserted that the ban is only 'on paper' and criticized the administration's lack of empathy, noting no government official had reached out to the victims' families.

The Bihar government, fighting back, reported the arrest of 12 individuals in connection with the case. Saran's top officials have confirmed the involvement of industrial spirit and have suspended local police officers pending investigation results. In response, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has convened a high-level review and demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

