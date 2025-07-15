RJD MP criticises EC for not including Aadhaar in SIR documents despite SC suggestion

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Sudhakar Singh on Tuesday slammed the Election Commission for not following the Supreme Court's suggestion to consider Aadhaar, electoral photo identity card (EPIC) and ration card for Bihar electoral roll revision and said the issue would be raised in the upcoming Parliament session.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Lok Sabha MP also alleged discrepancies in the way forms were being distributed by booth-level officers (BLOs) in Bihar.

He claimed that many have not received any receipt for submitting the form and there is no transparency in the procedure.

''Why is the Election Commission not adding these documents to its list for the Special Intensive Revision even though the Supreme Court asked them to consider it?'' Singh said.

He said that since 2003, when the last SIR exercise was conducted, the BJP-JD(U) combine has been in power mostly.

''Did the JD(U) and BJP add fake voters to the list?'' he said.

Singh said that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fears that it will lose the upcoming polls, and called the electoral roll revision an attempt to ''disenfranchise'' voters. He said the opposition parties will raise the issue in the upcoming Parliament session and demand a debate.

''Mahagatbandhan will raise the issue in the Monsoon Session. We will demand a discussion on the issue,'' he said. The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and continue till August 21.

