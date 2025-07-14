Left Menu

BJP Criticizes RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for Disparaging Remarks on Media Sources

The BJP criticized RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his derogatory comments about media sources, accusing INDIA bloc leaders of undermining democratic institutions. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari linked Yadav's remarks to an 'Emergency mindset,' while Amit Malviya decried Yadav's public use of such language.

The BJP on Monday took aim at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his dismissive remarks about media stories based on anonymous sources, calling it indicative of a broader trend among INDIA bloc leaders to undermine democratic institutions.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of possessing an 'Emergency mindset,' labeling the INDIA bloc as a 'gali' alliance characterized by verbal abuses. Bhandari argued that this attitude reflects a willingness to denigrate democratic systems.

Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT department, expressed dismay over Yadav's choice of language, citing it as stemming from arrogance rather than educational background. He highlighted that as someone accustomed to power, Yadav should demonstrate better decorum.

