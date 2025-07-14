BJP Criticizes RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for Disparaging Remarks on Media Sources

The BJP on Monday took aim at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his dismissive remarks about media stories based on anonymous sources, calling it indicative of a broader trend among INDIA bloc leaders to undermine democratic institutions.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of possessing an 'Emergency mindset,' labeling the INDIA bloc as a 'gali' alliance characterized by verbal abuses. Bhandari argued that this attitude reflects a willingness to denigrate democratic systems.

Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT department, expressed dismay over Yadav's choice of language, citing it as stemming from arrogance rather than educational background. He highlighted that as someone accustomed to power, Yadav should demonstrate better decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)