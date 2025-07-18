Modi's Rally Sparks Hope for 'New Bihar' Amidst Accusations Against RJD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a public rally in Motihari on Friday, accused the RJD of being unable to think of providing employment opportunities to youth, claiming the party prioritized land usurpation over job creation.

The Prime Minister criticized the Congress-RJD alliance for exploiting the names of the poor and marginalized for political gain, blaming them for Bihar's previous stagnation and neglect. His address soon turned into a rallying call, as he introduced the slogan, 'Banayenge naya Bihar, phir ek baar NDA sarkar' (We will build a new Bihar, once again an NDA government), which was met with fervor from the attendees.

Highlighting development disparities during RJD-Congress governance, Modi promised a prospective Rs 1 lakh crore investment by the Centre aimed at generating employment across the country, instilling hope for better opportunities among Bihar's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)