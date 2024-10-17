Left Menu

Liquor Ban Criticized as Bihar Faces Tragic Hooch Deaths

Following a hooch tragedy in Bihar killing 25, Congress MP Tariq Anwar critiques Nitish Kumar's liquor ban. Arrests and investigations unfold as Bihar officials urge families of victims to support the ban for compensation. A high-level review and probe are underway to address the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:12 IST
Liquor Ban Criticized as Bihar Faces Tragic Hooch Deaths
Congress MP and Jharkhand election observer Tariq Anwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating hooch tragedy in Bihar, Congress MP and Jharkhand election observer Tariq Anwar criticized Nitish Kumar's liquor ban policy as a failure. 'The policy hasn't been fully enforced; illegal home deliveries persist, leading the impoverished to consume deadly substances,' Anwar stated in Ranchi.

The recent tragedy claimed 25 lives in separate incidents across Siwan and Saran, with 12 arrests confirmed by Bihar DGP Alok Raj. Saran's SP Kumar Ashish revealed that industrial spirit was identified in the liquor, triggering an investigation into its supply chain. Personnel suspensions and 250 raids have been carried out to address the issue.

The Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir announced that families of the deceased must commit to the state's liquor ban to receive the Rs 4 lakh compensation. In response, CM Nitish Kumar ordered a high-level review and investigation, prioritizing a thorough examination of the tragedy's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

