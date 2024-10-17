Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India's Record-Breaking IPO

Hyundai Motor India's IPO was subscribed 2.37 times on the third day, surpassing LIC's initial share sale. Led by institutional investors, the IPO raised Rs 27,870 crore, making it the largest in India's history. The offer is entirely for sale, with no proceeds going to the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:28 IST
Hyundai Motor India's Record-Breaking IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) achieved a milestone by being subscribed 2.37 times on Thursday, helped significantly by institutional buyers.

The Rs 27,870 crore IPO has become the largest in Indian history, surpassing Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) previous record share sale.

Despite being a complete offer for sale with no fresh issue, the IPO has drawn massive interest, particularly from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), reaffirming Hyundai's strong market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024