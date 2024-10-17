Left Menu

Manish Sisodia Engages Parents in Transformative Delhi Education Dialogue

Former Education Minister Manish Sisodia has launched the 'Shiksha Par Baat' initiative to involve Delhi parents in shaping education policy. The program aims to gather feedback on the Delhi Education Model and discuss the future of government schools. Sisodia highlighted past achievements and outlined future goals to enhance education quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:41 IST
Manish Sisodia Engages Parents in Transformative Delhi Education Dialogue
AAP leader and former Education Minister, Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia initiated 'Shiksha Par Baat', a dialogue inviting Delhi's parents to partake in the discourse shaping the region's education policy. The movement aims to collect insights from constituents across Delhi to refine the existing education model.

During an inaugural session in Patparganj, Sisodia was lauded by over 500 parents for enacting tangible improvements in government schools. His leadership saw public school results eclipse those of private institutions, a trend sustained over seven years. Parents commended enhancements in infrastructural facilities, teacher training, and free coaching for competitive tests.

An impassioned letter from Sisodia underlined the AAP's commitment to equitable education, irrespective of economic status. He stressed the need to persist in this endeavor despite opposition and emphasized prioritizing evolving educational landscapes to prep students for a tech-driven future. Sisodia's tenure as Education Minister is marked by significant advancements in educational quality for Delhi's children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024