Manish Sisodia Engages Parents in Transformative Delhi Education Dialogue

The Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia initiated 'Shiksha Par Baat', a dialogue inviting Delhi's parents to partake in the discourse shaping the region's education policy. The movement aims to collect insights from constituents across Delhi to refine the existing education model.

During an inaugural session in Patparganj, Sisodia was lauded by over 500 parents for enacting tangible improvements in government schools. His leadership saw public school results eclipse those of private institutions, a trend sustained over seven years. Parents commended enhancements in infrastructural facilities, teacher training, and free coaching for competitive tests.

An impassioned letter from Sisodia underlined the AAP's commitment to equitable education, irrespective of economic status. He stressed the need to persist in this endeavor despite opposition and emphasized prioritizing evolving educational landscapes to prep students for a tech-driven future. Sisodia's tenure as Education Minister is marked by significant advancements in educational quality for Delhi's children.

(With inputs from agencies.)