U.S. Markets Surge Amid Strong Economic Data and Earnings

U.S. stocks followed a positive trajectory on Thursday, mirroring gains in European markets as investors examined mixed quarterly earnings results amidst robust economic reports. The major U.S. indexes advanced in early trading, bolstered by better-than-expected retail sales and favorable jobless claims data.

Technology shares, particularly semiconductor stocks, drove much of the upward movement. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's performance uplifted sentiment, helping allay sector concerns raised by disappointing guidance from other firms. Meanwhile, growth shares outperformed value stocks.

Globally, markets exhibited mixed results. While European entries remained strong post-ECB rate cuts, emerging markets saw declines. In the U.S., Treasury yields climbed, supported by positive economic indicators and a resilient dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)